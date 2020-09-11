The Real Story Behind The Duchess Is One Of Laziness & Exaggeration

Yet, it's hard to look away from The Duchess, a rather filthy show filled with so much heart. At its core, it is a coming of age story of a single mom who, like her daughter, is figuring out what life holds for her. She's testing her boundaries and making mistakes, but she is always trying to do what is best for her family. There is something noble in that even if you find yourself shaking your damn head at Katherine from time to time for going way too far.