Girlfriend Collective’s New Fall Styles Are Seconds Away From Selling Out

Seattle-based activewear brand Girlfriend Collective is marking the start of a new season with an eye-catching release of limited-edition styles. The new artistically inclined colorways are inspired by creatives “whose work embraces their individuality, expresses their innermost selves and creates a world all their own,” the brand shared. Postmodern shades like limestone (a latte-like brown), lapis (a brilliant cerulean), and chartreuse (no explanation necessary) adorn GC’s beloved staples in the soft and sweat-wicking Compressive fabric — a sustainable signature blend that's rendered entirely from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.
Girlfriend Collective is notoriously guarded when it comes to its vibrant seasonal drops, making it tricky to brace ourselves for successfully scoring the swag before it's completely shopped up (in the past, we’ve watched limited runs like the neon-hued Expressionists edit and jewel-toned Pacific Northwest collection sell out in record time). In yet another eco-conscious move, GC intentionally limits the inventory of its covetable hues to ensure that no stock goes unsold: “Overproduction is a leading cause of waste in the fashion industry,” the brand explained. With all of Girlfriend’s offerings eligible for recycling as a part of the brand’s ReGirlfriend take-back initiative, it’s a closed-loop win-win for your closet and the environment.
If these autumn-ready new shades haven't disappeared off the virtual shelves yet, then better hop to carting up the sustainable seasonal essentials while you still can!
