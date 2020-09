Girlfriend Collective’s New Fall Styles Are Seconds Away From Selling Out

Girlfriend Collective is notoriously guarded when it comes to its vibrant seasonal drops, making it tricky to brace ourselves for successfully scoring the swag before it's completely shopped up (in the past, we’ve watched limited runs like the neon-hued Expressionists edit and jewel-toned Pacific Northwest collection sell out in record time). In yet another eco-conscious move, GC intentionally limits the inventory of its covetable hues to ensure that no stock goes unsold: “Overproduction is a leading cause of waste in the fashion industry,” the brand explained. With all of Girlfriend’s offerings eligible for recycling as a part of the brand’s ReGirlfriend take-back initiative, it’s a closed-loop win-win for your closet and the environment.