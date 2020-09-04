If there has ever been a year to stay inside and watch Netflix during Labor Day Weekend, it’s this one. As many of us continue to shelter at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re going to need something to distract us from the lack of bustling backyard barbecues and rooftop parties in our lives to cap off summer.
Luckily, there are so many new hours of Netflix programming to keep us busy over the long weekend. On Friday, September 4, the streaming service will premiere Away, the astronaut drama/family melodrama starring Oscar-winner Hilary Swank. On that day subscribers will also get I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, the Twitter-buzzy film from writer/director Charlie Kaufman. Earlier this week Love, Guaranteed premiered, allowing rom-com star Rachael Leigh Cook — of She’s All That and Josie and the Pussycats — to create her own entry into the genre. Cook produced the movie. If rom-coms, tear-inducing sci-fi series, and mind bending films aren’t your thing, you’ll also find a mouthwatering docuseries, one envelope-pushing stand-up special, and many a grab bag of international options (anyone in the mood for a sexy Swedish detective origin story?).
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.