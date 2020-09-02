I’m A Beauty Editor Road-Tripping Across The Country — Here’s What I Packed

If there is one massive perk to ground travel, it's the ability to pack whatever the hell you want without a grumpy security agent arguing over the last .05 ounces of your favorite serum. Skip the travel toiletries (which are bad for the environment anyway and cost way more in the long run) and go ahead and pack your glorious 16 oz. cleanser. Sure, it will take up a little more space in the car, but when you're away from home and rinsing off in a public shower after a long, sweaty day of hiking, there is something truly comforting about squeezing out a handful without worrying if it's going to last you through Sunday. I've been sticking to my longtime acne routine, below, and haven't suffered a single travel breakout.