Chadwick Boseman Loved Being A Superhero… & That’s Why He Was Ours

It’s on display in the images of Boseman visiting children with cancer while he was quietly suffering through his own fight. His warmth never wavered. Or that time he showed up to the NBA dunk contest to hand Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo a Black Panther mask and give the Wakanda salute before his two-handed slam. He showed up for the culture, time and time again. Then there’s the video that has made me weep every time it’s been shared in the past 72 hours: Jimmy Fallon and Boseman surprising unsuspecting fans as they talk to a camera about how much he and Black Panther means to them. “I cannot tell you how much it means to have you step into the role as our king and to be holding it with such grace, and poise, and joy,” one young Black woman says before he envelops her in a hug. We often say that it’s unfortunate that we don’t celebrate Black life enough while it’s here; that we only give people their due once they become a hashtag. This clip radiates joy, but it also is an embodiment of how Boseman was given his flowers while he was still here. I think he knew how much he meant to all of us. In the depths of my grief, that gives me comfort.