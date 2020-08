Lady Gaga’s 9 Face Masks Won Her Best-Dressed At The VMAs

Given that the MTV Video Music Awards take place roughly a month prior to the Emmys, the first major award show of the season, it acts as a pre-show of sorts, giving viewers a sneak peek at what the forthcoming award season will look like. And this year is no different. On Sunday night, stars took to multiple stages around New York City’s five boroughs to walk the red carpet, perform their hit singles , and both give out and receive VMAs. And, as has been the case since she first attended the award show back in 2009, Lady Gaga set a precedent that will be hard to follow as the season progresses — most notably, in the face mask department.