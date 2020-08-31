Lady Gaga’s 9 Face Masks Won Her Best-Dressed At The VMAs

Given that the MTV Video Music Awards take place roughly a month prior to the Emmys, the first major award show of the season, it acts as a pre-show of sorts, giving viewers a sneak peek at what the forthcoming award season will look like. And this year is no different. On Sunday night, stars took to multiple stages around New York City’s five boroughs to walk the red carpet, perform their hit singles, and both give out and receive VMAs. And, as has been the case since she first attended the award show back in 2009, Lady Gaga set a precedent that will be hard to follow as the season progresses — most notably, in the face mask department.
In addition to her three standout performances, one of which was a duet with “Rain On Me” co-singer Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga sent quite the message at last night’s VMAs: “Wear a mask.” For the event, the singer, who took home five awards, including one for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, wore nine looks — five more than at the 2019 Met Gala — each of which included its very own face covering.
With the help of her longtime stylist Nicola Formichetti, Gaga kept the pandemic and the safety of everyone at last night’s event at the forefront, while also maintaining her reputation as one of fashion’s most daring dressers — especially at award shows. (After all, it’s Lady Gaga who showed up to the VMAs wearing a dress made of meat 10 years ago.) The masks showcased last night included a horn style that she wore alongside a straight-off-the-runway Christopher John Rogers gown, a fish-bowl-esque face covering that paired with her fall ‘20 futuristic mini dress by Area, and a number of other can't-miss masks that the singer used during performances.
Check out all of Lady Gaga’s looks (and masks) from the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, by clicking through the slideshow ahead.