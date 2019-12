This Billie Eilish/Lady Gaga Twitter Feud Is Too Weird

December is a slow month, so it seems like a bunch of people got bored and tried to... cancel Billie Eilish ? You may have seen #BillieEilishIsOverParty trending on Twitter and thought to yourself, "Oh no, Billie Eilish flew too close to the sun and now has said something racist/sexist/rude and I can't listen to her music anymore." Not so, but certain Lady Gaga fans would like you to think so.