This Billie Eilish/Lady Gaga Twitter Feud Is Too Weird

December is a slow month, so it seems like a bunch of people got bored and tried to...cancel Billie Eilish? You may have seen #BillieEilishIsOverParty trending on Twitter and thought to yourself, "Oh no, Billie Eilish flew too close to the sun and now has said something racist/sexist/rude and I can't listen to her music anymore." Not so, but certain Lady Gaga fans would like you to think so.
It all started when Variety posted a video interview with Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell. In it, O'Connell brings up Lady Gaga's meat dress that she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, and Eilish's reaction started a whole storm of internet controversy.
The moment is so brief that you probably missed it, so let's break it down second-by-second. First, Eilish is asked about her six Grammy nominations. She gives a gracious answer and jokes that she used to judge all the singers' dresses. This prompts O'Connell to ask if Lady Gaga's meat dress happened at the Grammys, to which Eilish goes — "Yiiiikes."
That's it. That's the moment.
Let's start with #BillieElishisOverParty— Ron (@RonDarkBlack) December 5, 2019
Billie Eilish with her brother mocking Lady Gaga!
billie eilash and her musty brother didn’t just drag lady gaga like that??? girl clean breast milk from your tongue before acting out like that pic.twitter.com/A8qgCm9lWi— matt (@itsgodgabitch) December 5, 2019
However, these tweets are overshadowed by the overwhelming amount of fans, both of Eilish and Gaga, calling this so-called "feud" unnecessary. They reminded users that Eilish is vegan and that Gaga's dress elicited the same reaction when it debuted, since it was a political statement.
i woke up to #billieelishisoverparty and it’s literally people trying to cancel billie. a vegan. for not liking gaga’s meat dress. fuck off i’m going back to sleep— ًvic 🍊 88 202 (@hvydrtybIud) December 6, 2019
#BillieEilishIsOverParty just saying... pic.twitter.com/jwKBIGnmXo— #1 beautiful dirty rich stan (@beautfuldrtyrch) December 6, 2019
y’all are cancelling billie because she doesn’t agree with a gross meat dress? I’m pretty impartial to both billie and lady gaga but come on. that dress was gross and cancelling someone because they think so is pathetic #billieelishisoverparty— georgia (@lovingsweetener) December 6, 2019
In reality, it seems like the #BillieEilishIsOver hashtag is mostly people asking why there's a #BilliEilishIsOver hashtag, and less anyone truly trying to cancel the singer. In other words: the internet in 2019? Yikes.
