Lady Gaga Fell Off Stage While Dancing With A Fan

Lady Gaga took a tumble off her Las Vegas stage that was anything but shallow (sorry). In a video posted on Twitter, the singer brought a fan named Jack on stage during a performance for her "Enigma" residency at the Park Theater. When the fan lifted the singer up around his waist, the two lost their balance and ended up falling off the stage onto the floor a few feet below. Luckily, Gaga did not sustain any immediate injuries , and she continued the show.