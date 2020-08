Rosalía Is Bringing It Back To Her Roots For This Major Beauty Campaign

This charitable campaign — which has previously featured artists like Mary J Blige , Rihanna, and Ariana Grande — was an easy yes for Rosalía, not only because of her longtime admiration for MAC but also for the lifelong memories she has of cosmetics. "When I was a kid, I watched my mom do her makeup," she tells Refinery29 in a phone interview. "I tried learning how she was doing it, and my sister and I used to do each other's makeup." Her love of makeup shaped the early years of her career when she was performing at small venues in Barcelona and auditioning for Spanish-singing competitions at age 15. "I used to do my own makeup before going on stage," she says. "That step was so important for me, almost like a ritual before going on."