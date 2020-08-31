Rosalía Is Bringing It Back To Her Roots For This Major Beauty Campaign

In addition to her love of makeup and the color red, Rosalía was drawn to this collaboration for its philanthropic mission. With VG26, 100% of the selling price will be donated to the longstanding MAC VIVA GLAM Fund, supporting healthy futures and equal rights for all, focusing on women and girls, people living with HIV/AIDS, and LGBTQ+ communities. The initiative has raised over $500 million globally for its charitable efforts since its 1994 inauguration. "VIVA GLAM is inspiring and something special," Rosalía says. "We're living in a moment in which there's a lot of communities that need help ,and MAC wants to help — and I want to be part of this."