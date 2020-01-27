Rosalía Got Her Next-Level Grammys Nail Art In The Backseat Of A Car

While we wait to see the hotly anticipated performances of the 62nd Grammy Awards tonight, Rosalía's nails are already stealing the show — even catching the attention of red-carpet host Ryan Seacrest. During her pre-show interview, the Spanish singer filled Seacrest in on the fact that nail art has been a passion of hers since she was a teen, as evidenced by the statement nails she's made her signature style since she stepped into the music industry. And while we expected nothing but a standout nail look tonight, what did surprise us is where she got her manicure done.
On her Instagram Stories, Rosalía, who already won the Grammy tonight for Best Latin Rock, Urban, Or Alternative Album, gave us a sneak peek at the manicure she got in the backseat of a car hours ahead of the ceremony. It seems that the star didn't have the time to go to the salon — or just wanted to kill two birds with one stone in traffic — as she showed off her nails beneath an LED lamp while sitting in the SUV.
A fan page for Rosalía's nails (yes, just her nails) also posted a shot of crystals and clear gel being applied in the same backseat. "Grammys Nails In Progress," wrote the fan account.
The last-minute manicure was clearly worth the effort, as the extra-long crystalized manicure was the perfect touch for her big night at the awards show, where the singer is the first-ever all-Spanish language artist to be nominated for Best New Artist. Whether she does this often on-the-go or if it was just a one-time quick fix, this move definitely deserves an applause for commitment. As one fan put it on Twitter: "Rosalía was getting her nails done in a [...] SUV if that isn't iconic idk."
