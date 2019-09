Rosalía's Performance Stole The Show At The VMAs — & So Did Her Manicure

When music artists were asked who they were looking forward to seeing during the red carpet pre-show for the 2019 MTV VMAs, one name kept coming up again and again: Rosalía . And well, the Spanish singer lived up to all the hype with a show-stopping performance of her hits "A ningún hombre," "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi," and "Aute Cuture." But it wasn't just her soaring voice or impressive dance moves that caught everyone's attention — her stiletto nails were also worthy of applause.