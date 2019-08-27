Rosalía's Performance Stole The Show At The VMAs — & So Did Her Manicure

When music artists were asked who they were looking forward to seeing during the red carpet pre-show for the 2019 MTV VMAs, one name kept coming up again and again: Rosalía. And well, the Spanish singer lived up to all the hype with a show-stopping performance of her hits "A ningún hombre," "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi," and "Aute Cuture." But it wasn't just her soaring voice or impressive dance moves that caught everyone's attention — her stiletto nails were also worthy of applause.
It was impossible to miss Rosalía's studded black manicure as she clutched the microphone during her performance and held her trophies for Best Latin Video and Best Choreography at the end of the night. The extra-long, bedazzled manicure was the perfect addition to her head-to-toe black ensemble with silver detailing.
If you're not familiar with Rosalía, statement nails are her signature. Just one glimpse at her music videos or past performances, and you'll see her with the most elaborate manicure designs — like the golden, rose-adorned claws she wore for the "Aute Cuture" music video.
Statement nails were everywhere at the MTV VMAs: Lizzo wore a shimmering grape look that complemented her bright red dress, and Cardi B opted for long, gold-dusted nails. All the effort the stars put into the small details didn't go unnoticed, as one fan tweeted with a heart-eye emoji: "The nails tonight."
