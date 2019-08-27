The $5 Nude Lipgloss Missy Elliott Almost Always Wears

"It's usually a group effort with Missy, [stylist] June [Ambrose], and the team. Of course, it also depends on the event. But, in the makeup chair, Missy is very trusting and allows me to be creative. I was actually on Glam Masters last year, and ever since she's seen my work on that show, her attitude has just been, 'Okay now, I see you can take it there, so let's take it there.' So there's a level of confidence I've built. I have a good idea of what she likes, and she's usually very open to what I want."