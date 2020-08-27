Gloria Steinem Gave Meghan Markle A Bracelet With A Special Message

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle had feminist icon Gloria Steinem over, in her backyard in Montecito, California. During the talk, which was recorded, the two discussed representation, doing what you love, and the importance of young people voting in this election. For the chat, Steinem wore her signature oversized glasses and all-black. Markle, on the hand, looked summery in a white T-shirt, striped Anine Bing trousers, and a big, straw hat courtesy of Janessa Leoné. It was the Duchess’ subtle choice of jewelry — that was gifted to her by Steinem! — that most caught our eye during their chat.
Adorned on Markle's left wrist was a charm bracelet inscribed with a very meaningful message: “Imagine we are linked, not ranked,” referring to the importance of women not comparing themselves, but, instead, joining together to empower each other. The bracelet retails at $48 via Maiden Nation. In the interview, Steinem says that the phrase, for her, is the “shortest way [she has] ever found to say what [her] goal is.” To this, Markle responded: “It means everything to me on every level. We are linked, not ranked.”
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and @GloriaSteinem discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women “are linked, not ranked." MAKERS has an exclusive look at that historic backyard chat! 🙌 Q&A to come tomorrow! https://t.co/e0WY2hjTju pic.twitter.com/AExOmNdWIb— MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) August 25, 2020
Unfortunately, both the red and black colorways of the Imagine We Are Linked Not Ranked bracelet are currently sold out. But: A restock is coming!
This is hardly the first time that Markle has worn jewelry with meaning. During a trip to Botswana in 2017, the Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing the “Hamsa Ring,” a symbol of good luck and health, from Turkish jewelry designer Kismet by Milka. She wore the ring again in 2018 while she was pregnant. Following Archie’s birth, Markle debuted an eternity ring, a symbol of eternal love and circle of life. Her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, also received an eternity ring from Prince William following the birth of their first child, Prince George. Markle has also been known to wear a Mummy necklace in honor of Archie.
Given the important message, it’s only likely that this new bracelet will be another regular in Markle’s jewelry rotation.
