The Real Housewives Of New York Just Lost Another Cast Member

What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice... But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip! Dorinda