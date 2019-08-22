Bethenny Frankel Is Leaving Real Housewives Of New York, But Not Reality TV

The rumors are true: Bethenny Frankel is leaving Real Housewives of New York, per Variety, but fortunately for fans, the mogul's next move will be in the reality TV space.
Frankel joined RHONY for the show's first season in 2008, exited in 2010 during the show's third season, and returned in 2015 for season 7. She has been a regular on RHONY ever since, much to Ramona Singer's ire. Now, Variety reports she'll exit before the show's upcoming season 12.
Just don't think this is the last you'll see of Frankel on reality TV. In March, Frankel signed a deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett to produce unscripted shows.
Advertisement
In a statement to Variety, Frankel declared that her next chapter would be all about her daughter Bryn Hoppy with ex Jason Hoppy, philanthropic work, and new production partnership. For the later, Frankel explained that she is focusing on "producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women."
"With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have," Frankel continued in her statement to Variety. "My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."
Following her ascent to reality TV stardom — which commenced in 2005 with her stint on Martha Stewart's season of The Apprentice — Frankel launched her Skinnygirl line and charity B Strong which, amongst other things, aided Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. She also wrote several books including the hilariously titled I Suck at Relationships So You Don't Have To: 10 Rules for Not Screwing Up Your Happily Ever After.
Let's raise a Skinnygirl margarita to Frankel's next chapter, soon to be on a television near you.
Refinery29 reached out to Frankel for comment.
Advertisement