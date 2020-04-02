In late March, Tinsley told Bravo's The Daily Dish that after getting engaged, she and Scott wanted to make it through the busiest time for his business, CouponCabin, then do some traveling. After that, they started to talk about wedding plans, but with the spread of Coronavirus had to put everything on the back burner, especially because they were considering getting married in Japan. "Now it's just difficult," Tinsley told Bravo. "It's really difficult to try to plan anything, even a couple weeks from now."