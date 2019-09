Longtime viewers can thank Carole Radziwill (who will not be in Season 11, sigh) for the setup — Carole thought her pal, CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth, would really hit it off with Tinsley. He was Chicago, she was a socialite. Could I make it any more obvious? Viewers saw their first dates on Real Housewives Of New York, and it was apparent that Scott and Tinsley got on like a house on fire. According to interview site A Drink With, Scott started CouponCabin in late 2002 after finding himself ready to move on from a job building the e-commerce team at Sears.com. He said, “I had gotten to a point where I was unhappy with the red tape and politics of it all so I said, ‘Why not try and start a coupon site?’ At the time there weren’t any sites like that.” He took a $5,000 loan from his mother and built it into a multimillion-dollar-business, and he was even on the 2016 Olympic committee. Not bad.