One of the biggest misnomers about the Real Housewives Of New York is that literally none of the women are actually housewives. None are even married — Luann de Lesseps was the last one to get hitched and then quickly divorced. The closest one to potentially getting married is Tinsley Mortimer. Who is Tinsley’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Real Housewives Of New York? Tinsley found a man the old-fashioned way — through a friend who was adamant the two should meet.
Longtime viewers can thank Carole Radziwill (who will not be in Season 11, sigh) for the setup — Carole thought her pal, CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth, would really hit it off with Tinsley. He was Chicago, she was a socialite. Could I make it any more obvious? Viewers saw their first dates on Real Housewives Of New York, and it was apparent that Scott and Tinsley got on like a house on fire. According to interview site A Drink With, Scott started CouponCabin in late 2002 after finding himself ready to move on from a job building the e-commerce team at Sears.com. He said, “I had gotten to a point where I was unhappy with the red tape and politics of it all so I said, ‘Why not try and start a coupon site?’ At the time there weren’t any sites like that.” He took a $5,000 loan from his mother and built it into a multimillion-dollar-business, and he was even on the 2016 Olympic committee. Not bad.
Of course, being on the Housewives is a different animal than heading up a big business, and Scott and Tinsley have found themselves more off-and-on than solidly on as of late. One gets the distinct feeling that he doesn’t want to be a part of the circus of filming a reality show, which is totally understandable — he does have a company to run. He’s in charge of people’s livelihoods. The last photo that Scott and Tinsley took together (at least on her Instagram) was back in August 2018, which makes this writer believe that Scott and Tinsley are not together — at least not right now, which is a bummer, because these two are great together.
As we saw on Real Housewives Of New York, though, Tinsley wouldn’t move to Chicago to be with Scott unless they were engaged, and they just weren’t there yet. And that’s tough. Even through it all, Tinsley is gracious about people constantly asking about Scott and her relationship. In 2018 blog post, Tinsley wrote, “It is always interesting when you’re on a show like this, even when you see people they are very invested in your lives. They are very invested in your relationship... They saw me meet him too for the first time. They saw our first kiss, so that does make people very tied to us," she said. "And I think it’s so sweet and I’m super flattered by the support of us and of him.”
Despite the new season of Real Housewives of New York starting with her in a relationship, for now, Tinsley seems like she’s on the single scene, and there’s no word about Scott. But there’s always a chance that these two former lovebirds can find their way back to "on" again.
