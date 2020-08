Netflix Just Killed Two Of Your Favorite Teen Shows

Variety reports that original series The Society and I Am Not Okay with This have both shockingly been canceled despite being green lit for second seasons. A source candidly revealed to the outlet that the decision to cut both shows stemmed from uncertainty about their respective productions; the indefinite nature of the coronavirus reportedly made it hard for Netflix executives to pinpoint if and when production could begin for either series. Additionally, if filming could even happen, the pandemic would inevitably result in a complicated, costly production process. So rather than put the shows on hold, Netflix simply pulled the plug.