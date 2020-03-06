I Am Not Okay With This Has Big Things In Store For Season 2 — If It Happens

The Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This ends on a major cliffhanger, so fans are going to to want to know about its season 2 plans ASAP. And while Netflix has not yet renewed the series, the team behind the show is ready and waiting to do more if they get the chance.
"This is really a bit of an origin story. And then we plan to make it bigger and bigger," executive producer Dan Levine told reporters at the series' Pittsburgh area set. "So whether that's three, four, or five seasons, we don't know yet. But we have a general sense of how it's going to grow over the next two seasons after this one if we're so lucky."
Season 1 explored teenage Sydney's (Sophia Lillis) daily life as she dealt with bullies, crushes, losing her father, oh, and having superpowers. The latter came out of nowhere, so Sydney spent much of the season trying to come to terms with what was happening. She did not really learn how to control those powers, which led to a literally explosive finale that sent Sydney running for her life. That's when she was met by a strange man who told her things were only just beginning. And, end season.
That's quite the note to go out on, and it's just begging for a renewal. Co-creator Jonathan Entwistle told reporters at the set that he wants to expand on the mythology of the Syd's powers in season two and beyond. "There is, without going into too much detail, a much bigger under the surface conspiracy," Entwistle said, adding that these mysterious powers go back farther than Syd knows, and that they could end up being used for someone else's gain later on.
I Am Not Okay With This is the second series that Netflix has adapted from one of Charles Forsman's graphic novels. The End Of The F***ing World got two seasons on Netflix before its cancellation, airing about two years apart. Netflix tends to premiere new seasons of a given show roughly a year apart, which means a second season of I Am Not Okay With This could come as early as February 2021 — if it gets renewed.
Season 2 would be heading into uncharted waters, because the graphic novel has a very different ending than the show. The novel's end is so finite, it would be impossible to have a sequel. The show opted out of that closed ending and will instead leap into new territory in future episodes. It's not unheard of for a series based on a book to surpass its source material. (Game of Thrones and The Leftovers are two examples of that.) It sounds like the creative team has a vision of where to take Sydney from here. They just need the go ahead to do so.
