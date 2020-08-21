Drama seems to gravitate towards Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay every season of the Bravo show, but as it turns out, Shay’s real life is TV-worthy even when the cameras aren’t rolling. The latest anecdote from the reality star proves it, and it even involves Grammy-winning singer John Mayer.
On a new episode of the Flashbacks podcast, Shay reminisced on her early days in Hollywood, recalling a particular story that has the internet talking. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed to hosts Jessica Hall and Heather Rae Young (Selling Sunset) that she had been romantically involved with Mayer back in 2008, and they didn’t have a typical relationship — they were part of a throuple, with The Hills’ B-side character Stacie Adams as their third.
Shay shared that she had first encountered Mayer in 2008 while she was working as a waitress at The Grand Havana Room in Los Angeles. The singer was with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston, and the stars invited Shay to take shots with them. Months after their first meeting, Mayer reconnected with the reality star, and they started hanging out more seriously. The duo became a trio when Shay brought Adams into the equation.
“This went on for about six months, that we hung out. We would go to his house,” Shay told the podcast. “It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. Everyone always had attention."
Unfortunately, said Scheana, the throuple's peaceful dynamic quickly crumbled when her jealousy kicked in.
"I definitely got a little jealous towards the end of it because I knew he liked [Stacie] more," Shay continued. "And I was like, 'Wait, I brought you into this, like and now you're getting more attention than I'm getting, like what's up with that?' Her and I had like a year of just awkward friendship falling out, but then came full circle a year later."
When Shay's complicated connection with Mayer inevitably leaked to the tabloids, she claimed that the pair were able to remain friends even after they were no longer romantically involved — Shay even referred to the "Gravity" singer as her close friend a year later.
"He’s a great guy," she said of Mayer in conversation with People in 2009 shortly after the news broke. "He’s funny and sweet."
Neither Mayer nor Adams have commented on Shay's story.
Even in what may (and should) be an indefinite Vanderpump Rules hiatus, leave it to Shay to keep fans entertained — that's my girl.