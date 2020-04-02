John Mayer Responds To All The Stories About Him In Jessica Simpson’s Memoir

Jessica Simpson had no reason to hold back in her new memoir, Open Book, and because of that, she ended up reigniting some old drama — remember gift-gate with Vanessa Lachey?
One person who isn't planning on reopening old wounds is John Mayer. He, by far, has the most damning portrayal in the book, with Simpson appearing to blame his behavior in their relationship for her subsequent self-esteem issues. When Mayer was asked about it by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, however, he didn't take the bait.
"I've heard about it. I've heard some bits," Mayer said, according to E! News. He went on to quote some tried and true scripture: "As Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee's Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he's not watching the movie, and the reason he's not watching the movie, he says, 'I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.' And I think that's prescient here."
Advertisement
Most notably, Simpson wrote about the "sexual napalm" comment, and how she felt humiliated when Mayer used the term to describe her for all to see in an interview with Playboy.
“He thought that was what I wanted to be called. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that," she writes in the book, according to People. “He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me. I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away.”
"I don’t think he’ll be shocked," she told the New York Times. "He knows these stories.”
These stories include breaking up with her nine times over email and allegedly giving her Xanax to help with her alcohol issues. I don't remember Pee Wee Herman doing that.
Advertisement