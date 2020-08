The three of us hit it off immediately and laughed and joked like we were old friends. That feeling of familiarity quickly gave way to intimacy. It didn’t take long for kissing to lead to touching and soon we were a mess of arms, legs, lips, and tongues. They were at my place for seven hoursand yet somehow the time flew by. At one point, I heard the telltale clanging of pots and pans cheering on the healthcare workers signaling that it was 7:30 p.m. We were in disbelief: Where had the last few hours gone? What struck me most wasn’t just the mind-blowing sex; it was how much I’d been missing being around other people. Our threesome felt like a giant exhale I didn’t realize I had needed. After my first orgasm, when I was finally able to form words again, I blurted out, “I needed that in my soul.”