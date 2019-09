Well, first, we should probably deal with the dude that preceded the Adam situation: Adam's friend Robby Hayes of Bachelor in Paradise fame. Scheana spent most of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 in a Rob-induced haze, and she vowed in Season 7 to flirt and stay single and just meet new people. So far, she’s been doing that… sort of. Scheana spent a lot of time at the beginning of the season with human thirst trap Robby. In an interview with Us Weekly, the two maintained that they were only “very good friends ,” and on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana mentioned that they weren’t sleeping together though Scheana did kiss Robby , which was confusing for fans, but at the same time, do you, girl. As far as the show is concerned, that "crush" (as Scheana put it on the Bravo show) ended rather quickly. And, it should also be noted that she hasn’t posted a picture with Robby since early summer 2018.