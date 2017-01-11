Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Feels Like She’s On The Bachelor

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay is ready to move on from her divorce. When E! asked her when she'd be ready date, the reality star answered, "I could say yesterday. I could say in three months. I don't know. I feel differently all the time but I'm definitely open to finding love again." She recognized that line as a common one on another reality show. "I feel like I'm on The Bachelor. Hey Nick Viall!" she joked. A surprise appearance from her certainly would be an interesting twist to this season. Shay filed for divorce from her co-star Mike Shay in November, saying they planned to remain friends. "I definitely have my days where I break down and I'm really sad about it. But at the end of the day, I know this is what's right," she told E!, once again sounding like the perfect Bachelorette. "It was not meant to be. That wasn't my forever and I know I'll get that one day and I'm just waiting for that day." For now, though, things are looking up for her, she said. "I hope by the end of this year, I end it the happiest I've ever been. I'm already so much happier and I do feel like a weight has been lifted. I just want to stay happy. I felt like I lost my spark for a while and I feel like I definitely got it back."
