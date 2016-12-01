Bravo's Vanderpump Rules debuted its fifth season on November 7. But the biggest shocker from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off came off-camera: This week, one of its stars, Scheana Marie Shay, filed for divorce from her husband and castmate, Mike Shay. The couple was married for over two years.
Scheana Shay is speaking out for the first time since the news broke. She took to Twitter to thank supporters during what must be a pretty rough time.
Scheana Shay is speaking out for the first time since the news broke. She took to Twitter to thank supporters during what must be a pretty rough time.
Thank you all for the love today! It's never easy to split with someone you still love, but we will always remain friends. ❤️— Scheana Shay (@scheanamarie) December 1, 2016
The couple released a joint statement to Us Weekly, which reads: "While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success."
With all of the celeb divorces happening this year, it's safe to say this is one of the worst cuffing seasons in history.
With all of the celeb divorces happening this year, it's safe to say this is one of the worst cuffing seasons in history.
Advertisement