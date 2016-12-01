Story from TV Shows

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Files For Divorce, Wants To Stay Friends

Sesali Bowen
Photo: Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Bravo's Vanderpump Rules debuted its fifth season on November 7. But the biggest shocker from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off came off-camera: This week, one of its stars, Scheana Marie Shay, filed for divorce from her husband and castmate, Mike Shay. The couple was married for over two years.

Scheana Shay is speaking out for the first time since the news broke. She took to Twitter to thank supporters during what must be a pretty rough time.
The couple released a joint statement to Us Weekly, which reads: "While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success."

With all of the celeb divorces happening this year, it's safe to say this is one of the worst cuffing seasons in history.
Advertisement

More from TV