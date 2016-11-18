The One Where John Mayer & Jennifer Aniston Have An Awkward Run-In

Andy Cohen certainly has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. He just seems to be the only one having any fun.
The Bravo personality's new book, Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries, already features a juicy tidbit about Taylor Swift dodging mortal enemy Katy Perry. Now comes word that Cohen will spill about the time he and John Mayer awkwardly ran into Mayer's ex, Jennifer Aniston. (And yes, we're painfully aware that all of these women dated Mr. "Your Body Is a Wonderland.")
Cohen told Bravo's The Daily Dish that earlier this year he was having dinner with the singer at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood when he spied Aniston at "the only other table in the restaurant." Aniston, who dated Mayer in 2009, was dining with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Add a laugh track, and you pretty much have a scene out of Friends.
"Who could imagine this scenario happening?" Cohen said of the moment. "So I'm turning to John Mayer saying, 'Wait, have you seen Jennifer Aniston since you broke up?' and he's like, 'No.'"
Cohen, however, had just hosted the Friends reunion on NBC, and had no qualms about going over and greeting the women.
According to a book excerpt obtained by Radar Online, Mayer declined to tag along.
“He told me with a look that the Queen of Smartwater would not be having it,” Cohen writes in his book.
That sounds about right. Smart move, Mayer.
