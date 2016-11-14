Andy Cohen Dishes On The Bad Blood Between Taylor Swift & Katy Perry

Watch what happens...when Andy Cohen writes a tell-all. In his new book Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries, the Bravo mogul is not holding back on sharing his juiciest nuggets of gossip from the industry.
Entertainment Tonight plucked out the seven biggest reveals in the book, which include that Michael Strahan confided in Cohen about his hurt feelings after leaving Live with Kelly! and that Cohen almost witnessed a reunion between Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer (it never happened).
But perhaps the hottest spot of tea in the book is Cohen's tale about running into Taylor Swift at this year's Met Gala. The Bravo host writes that when the singer was looking for a spot to watch Lady Gaga's performance, Cohen pointed out that her "friend Katy" had plenty of room around her. Of course, Swift swiftly (pun intended, of course) reminded Cohen that Perry and her were not even close to being friends.
Sounds like there's still no mad love between these pop stars. We're dying to know more details, but Cohen's tidbit will just have to hold us over until we get a new T.Swift album.
