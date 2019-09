Katy Perry Hardcore Shades Taylor Swift During Kanye Concert

To fully grasp the significance of Perry's pointed mugging, one must look back at the feud between two of music's biggest stars. It officially began with a 2014 interview Swift gave Rolling Stone , in which she accused a very famous woman in the industry of doing her wrong, and hence becoming the subject of Swift's diss track "Bad Blood.""She did something so horrible." Swift told the magazine. "I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."Though the country star turned pop princess didn't name names, fans pointed the finger at Perry, who reportedly hired Swift's backup dancers . Perry confirmed the remark was about her with this tweet.