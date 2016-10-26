Katy Perry Hardcore Shades Taylor Swift During Kanye Concert

And so, the bad blood remains. Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's alleged feud has now reached a new platform: Instagram Stories. On Tuesday the "Rise" singer posted a video throwing Swift some serious shade, and it's proof that this conflict shows no signs of cooling.
The incident went down in the most appropriate setting imaginable: Kanye West's L.A. concert. Perry celebrated her birthday at Ye's show, where she palled around with Halsey, danced her face off, and, most notably, twisted up her face at Swift's expense.
During West's performance of "Famous," in which he references Swift with the less-than-flattering line, "I think me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous," Perry felt the sudden urge to take a selfie. The result? Major shade face.
Katy recording herself during Kanye's Taylor lyrics 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/YRPexiW8BA— malek (@legendarymalek) October 26, 2016
To fully grasp the significance of Perry's pointed mugging, one must look back at the feud between two of music's biggest stars. It officially began with a 2014 interview Swift gave Rolling Stone, in which she accused a very famous woman in the industry of doing her wrong, and hence becoming the subject of Swift's diss track "Bad Blood."
"She did something so horrible." Swift told the magazine. "I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."
Though the country star turned pop princess didn't name names, fans pointed the finger at Perry, who reportedly hired Swift's backup dancers. Perry confirmed the remark was about her with this tweet.
Plenty of social media shade from Perry followed (possibly because she didn't have a music video insulting Swift in her arsenal), including this shot Perry fired after Swift criticized Nicki Minaj for putting down other women.
Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman...— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2015
Will these two ever call a cease-fire? According to Perry's Twitter Q&A with fans, she's down to bury the hatchet — and collaborate with her sworn enemy! — on one condition.
@HerWonkEye @katycatsophia @camilasviews if she says sorry, sure!— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 10, 2016
Until that happens (it won't), we're likely to see more of the same.
