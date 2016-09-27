While the fact-checkers were busy during last night's presidential debate trying to keep both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump honest, Andy Cohen thinks he may have caught something those reporters may have missed. Namely, that Trump may be stealing some of his lines from the Real Housewives.
In a tweet, Cohen pointed out that a warning Trump gave Clinton was actually a direct quote from the Real Housewives Of New York.
"Trump's 'there is something bad I was going to say that I'm not going to.'" Cohen wrote, "was a classic Housewives line, direct quote from the #RHONY Reunion!"
Trump's "there is something bad I was going to say that I'm not going to." was a classic Housewives line, direct quote from #RHONY Reunion!— Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 27, 2016
While it's hard to fight with the guy who actually hosted that reunion, we needed to know for ourselves which housewife said this line, since honestly, it does sound like something they would say. While, a few of Cohen's followers guessed that it was RHONY's Ramona Singer who said this, in our search there was no concrete evidence that this line was actually hers.
But, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kim Richards did say something along the lines of what Trump said at the debate during a 2015 reunion show. Fellow housewife Lisa Rinna asked Richards to elaborate on a claim that she had something bad on Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin, but wouldn't say what.
"I'm not going to do that," Richards simply said.
Now, this is not what Trump actually said at the debate, nor is it something that is quotable since a lot of people have said this. So for now, the mystery of whether or not Trump stole a quote from the Real Housewives is still just that, a mystery.
Though, RHOBH's Kyle Richards did mention that another line Trump said — "She spent a lot of money saying very mean things about me. That wasn't nice" — did sound like a Real Housewives kind of soundbite.
"The level of pettiness is quite familiar," Richards said with a thinking emoji.
It's starting to make us wonder if Trump's actual preparation for the debate was binging through multiple seasons of the Real Housewives.
"She spent a lot of money saying very mean things about me. That wasn't nice " The level of pettiness is quite familiar🤔 https://t.co/3v3mqM3uIS— Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) September 27, 2016
