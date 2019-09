Real talk: if you're going to be on a reality TV show, do yourself a huge favor and remain faithful to your significant other. Did we learn nothing from Blac Chyna's very aggressive questioning of Rob Kardashian? ("ARE YOU TEXTING BITCHES?!?" will forever be the battle cry of a woman who is officially fed up with her man child of a boyfriend.) Alas, more dirty laundry about reality stars being less-than-faithful will be aired for the whole world to see — and this time, it's happening on the Vanderpump Rules reunion special.