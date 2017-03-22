Real talk: if you're going to be on a reality TV show, do yourself a huge favor and remain faithful to your significant other. Did we learn nothing from Blac Chyna's very aggressive questioning of Rob Kardashian? ("ARE YOU TEXTING BITCHES?!?" will forever be the battle cry of a woman who is officially fed up with her man child of a boyfriend.) Alas, more dirty laundry about reality stars being less-than-faithful will be aired for the whole world to see — and this time, it's happening on the Vanderpump Rules reunion special.
Here's the deal. In November of 2016, Vanderpump Rules castmember Scheana Marie filed for divorce from fellow castmember and hubby Mike Shay. In a joint statement to Us Weekly, the pair wrote that their "story will continue" with "love and mutual respect," stating that they hoped to stay the friends that they have been for the past 15 years.
Scheana and Shay also added:
"Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success."
It seems that fans may finally be able to put that speculation to rest, because Scheana is revealing her version of the story on the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion. Though the episode won't air until April 3, E! Online has released a clip from season 5's three-part reunion special that may explain Scheana's decision to file for divorce.
She might want to schedule a reality star heart-to-heart with Blac Chyna, because Scheana lays it all out on the line in the new clip:
"I caught him texting another girl."
Yikes. That's quite the accusation... and Shay is not having it.
"I can't even look at you right now," responds Shay in the new clip.
Scheana has not seen her estranged husband since the show ceased filming — fans will see her make the decision to split with Shay officially in the March 27 finale of the Bravo series — and to make that accusation so publicly is bound to cause some awkward tension. Will the former couple find a way to return to the amicable state they had so strived for when their divorce news broke?
