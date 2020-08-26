The Nordstrom Sale Styles That Are Selling Out The Fastest

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is well underway, but don't worry if you haven't placed your order just yet. We're still scouring the reader-favorite retailer's biggest annual event for all the best scores; keeping tabs the hottest deals that are selling the fastest (better hop to it), selling out completely (we've got the next-best buys), and coming back in stock (but surely not for long).
From the usual beauty suspects like price-chopped La Mer and exclusive NARS' sets to fashion gems like Nike's near-viral palazzo sweatpants and that most wanted pair of faux-leather leggings, we’ve rounded up the most coveted items from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Although we don't want to alarm you, there are only four days left before this blowout shopping event comes to its close — so we recommend pushing your proverbial carts with haste into the collection ahead. Because, as stated above, these popular steals are flying off the virtual shelves.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.