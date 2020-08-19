Chrissy Teigen Just Made A Bunch Of People Rethink Selling Sunset

Like all of us, Chrissy Teigen has a lot of thoughts on the newest season of Selling Sunset. The Netflix drama, maybe best described as what you’d get if you aired Real Housewives on HGTV, is as dramatic, frothy, and petty as all its reality TV contemporaries. According to Teigen, though, the women of the Oppenheim Group really aren’t the made-for-TV villains everyone on Twitter thinks.
“I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here?” Teigen wrote in a series of Tuesday evening tweets. “This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice.”
She went on to add that she peruses Los Angeles real estate regularly, and that neither she nor her agents recognized Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, or any of the other Selling Sunset stars. On the other hand, she continued, she’s seen and worked with some of the Million Dollar Listing cast members before.
“Everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that,” she tweeted. “You guys are...super mad at people who are in on the joke.”
The Selling Sunset creators describe the show as a “docusoap.” In other words, it’s unscripted, but the cast does have a flair for the dramatic, and Stause even has a background as an actor. “Obviously, there are certain things that are a little amped up for the show,” she told TMZ when asked about a scene in which a potential buyer flirts with a married agent. “But honestly, I don’t really think that they asked him to do that. I mean, who would do that on purpose?”
Quinn also told Refinery29 that, at the end of the day, the show is supposed to be entertaining. “It took a toll on me when I would get messages every single day like, Go kill yourself. I fucking hate you,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I realized that like 90% of the people out there love it and love the show. I just wanted to inspire people and entertain them.”
Like Teigen, she rejects the idea that she’s some kind of villain. “Just because I'm witty and funny and I'm quick and I'm smart and I say these things, I get cast as the quote unquote villain, but I'm not a mean girl,” Quinn went on. “I just call it like it is.” Teigen might be onto something here — after all, she’s not a reality star (well, not in the exact same way Quinn is), but she’s definitely also been criticized for speaking her mind.