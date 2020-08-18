Zappos Has Summer’s Most Popular Shoes On Sale (From Adidas To Vans)

While Zappos is a go-to for all kinds of apparel, it’s the retailer’s footwear inventory that consistently ends up in the best-seller category. If you’re looking for a classic and comfortable shoe that perfectly mixes tradition and style, you’ll probably find it on Zappos: Hoka, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Teva, Superga, Vans. All of footwear's greatest-hits are represented in the shop’s vast inventory — and that’s why we always make a beeline for our browsers when its stock goes on sale. Currently, Zappos is marking the impending end of summer with a first-of-its-kind markdown event that’s got our shoe-shopping attentions.
The style site’s VIP program already offers rewards to loyal shoppers, and this sale offers a boost on those perks: VIP members can earn 10 points for every $1 spent. (Prime members can also link their Amazon accounts to Zappos to earn the same VIP points.) If you’re not a Zappos loyalist, worry not — the sale is open to deal enthusiasts of any status, so you can still shop the retailer’s selections of marked-down goods even if you have yet to declare your allegiance.
The sale runs through August 23, so click through to scope of the best of what’s on sale from Adidas to Vans (courtesy of our eagle eyes).
