Verishop’s Sale: 80% Off Billie The Label, Saloni, & Other Favorites

Ever since Verishop hung out its shingle last year, the online retailer has wowed us with a just-right mix of wearable duds from an impressive lineup of high-low brands; from in-house lines like LETT and Billie the Label to of-the-moment swimwear labels like Solid and Striped and eye-poppingly gorgeous frock makers like Saloni to LoveShackFancy and Petersyn. So, when we caught wind of its current Warehouse Sale with up to 80% off the above-mentioned assortment, we clicked through to take stock.
Taking a third, fourth, and fifth look, we rustled up a host of steals that we’ll wear now and well through the fall. We also watched inventory dwindle precipitously right before our eyes, so you better hop to it if you see something ahead that catches your eye — the good stuff won’t stick around for veri long. (Sorry, had to.)
