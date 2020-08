While Trump's behavior and defense of white supremacy is always shocking, it should come as little to no surprise at this point. Trump has gone to bat numerous times over the years for the preservation of the Confederate Army’s past: from threatening to veto bills seeking to rename military bases after generals like Gen. Robert E. Lee , to his long standing defense of the presence of Confederate statues around the U.S., which dates back to at least 2017. His ardent defense of the symbols and names made famous because of the Confederate Army has raised eyebrows for years considering the Confederacy was infamously pro-slavery and compiled of white supremacists . He has also championed the lives of famous Confederate generals, whether he fully has a grasp on what they stood for or not.