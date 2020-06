Trump Says “Hoodlums” & “Anarchists” Who Try To Take Down Monuments Will Be Jailed

In a slew of tweets this morning, Trump reaffirmed that he’s authorized the government “to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.” Under the federal law Trump has cited — the Veterans Memorial Preservation — one section of the act explicitly states that anyone who willfully damages or destroys veteran memorials, or even attempts to do so, will be fined and imprisoned for up to ten years.