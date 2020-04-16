3 p.m. — My mom calls to chat. She is struggling with being cooped up back home. My parents live in a state that hasn't issued a stay-at-home order yet, but they are still trying to avoid going out. Since they are both over 60, I worry about them leaving the house even to go to Walmart these days. My mom says that one of her friends is going to send them face masks. She asks if we want any. With all of the supply shortages, I am not sure if I want to potentially contribute to the problem by having face masks we don't need (outside of my husband's job and the grocery store, we almost never leave our apartment). My mom says her friend will send them anyway just in case. #classicmom