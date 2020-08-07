Just a few weeks ago, Netflix added to its teen rom-com empire with Kissing Booth 2, a lovably daffy sequel to a Joey King and Jacob Elordi classic. Now, on Friday, August 7, the bustling young romance genre is about to get yet another addition from the streaming service: Work It, a dance film starring battle-tested Netflix crush magnet Jordan Fisher. Yes, To All the Boys 2 debuted less than six months ago and Fisher is already back to steal more hearts.
Some things can still be good right now.
Speaking of quick returns, Netflix is also premiering a new season of Selling Sunset — less than three months after the release of the real estate reality show’s second season. As celebrity gossip fans might be able to guess, Selling season 3 will follow the abrupt divorce announcement of star Chrishell Stause and her estranged husband/This Is Us leading man Justin Hartley. Elsewhere on Netflix you’ll find the end of yet another international YA saga, conversation-starting stand-up comedy, a few extremely different docuseries, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.