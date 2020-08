Speaking of quick returns, Netflix is also premiering a new season of Selling Sunset — less than three months after the release of the real estate reality show’s second season . As celebrity gossip fans might be able to guess, Selling season 3 will follow the abrupt divorce announcement of star Chrishell Stause and her estranged husband/This Is Us leading man Justin Hartley. Elsewhere on Netflix you’ll find the end of yet another international YA saga, conversation-starting stand-up comedy, a few extremely different docuseries, and much more.