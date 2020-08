Two Of Your Favorite Netflix Alums Are Reuniting For A Virtual Dating Show

Hosted on a new interactive social media app called TVCO , Faraway Bae will see Jack meeting a number of eligible bachelors for socially distanced dates over the course of one week. The six men will woo our leading lady as best as they can virtually, but they'll also have to impress the live audience; TVCO will allow viewers to ask questions live and even vote on their favorite contestant. It's like Tinder — but on Zoom, and the whole world is watching and giving their opinions!