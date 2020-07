Tinder Is Testing Video Chatting For Virtual Dates

In less precarious times, you would swipe your way down to some decent matches on Tinder, chalk up a nice conversation, and then think about escalating your prospect with a quick first date in a crowded space (just in case). Since that is now a less reliable option, Tinder's video chatting feature is unique in that it will only become available once both parties agree to it. So if you're ready to take things to the next level, toggle the Face to Face button . If the other person isn't feeling it, they'll never know, but if they feel the same way, you'll both be able to chat Face to Face. If you're not feeling up to talk to matches on video calls, you can opt-out for the day and change your mind later. The feature is also being tested in Brazil, Australia, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, France, Vietnam, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Peru, and Chile.