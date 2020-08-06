The Best Dance Movies On Netflix Right Now

When it comes to dance movies, there are certain aspects viewers expect: A character who can't dance (or can't dance a certain style) crosses paths with a character who is an expert dancer. There's a love story that develops through the art of dance. There's something a stake, like, say, a scholarship or entry into a prestigious school. Netflix's new dance movie Work It has all of these things.
The teen-comedy-dance film stars Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World, The Hate U Give) as a high schooler who focused on getting good grades, but doesn't have anything to make her really stand out on her college application. That is, until she lies to someone at her dream school's admissions office about being on a dance team. One problem: She can't dance.
But, whether you've already seen Work It and are looking for more dance movies now that you're in the mood, there is way more beyond the new rom-com. You won't find Center Stage on Netflix right now (sorry!) but there are a few other dance rom-coms, as well as documentaries and more serious dramas about dance.
There are classics, a Razzie award nominee, and even the one and only Beyoncé. Here's what to watch if you're feeling the beat.