How Reality TV Can Confront Its Very Real Racism Problem

Moving forward, continuing to solve racism in reality TV won’t be as simple as firing problematic cast members or cancelling a show. In order to actually alter perspectives, there must be a willingness to delve into the uncomfortable and not shy away from racial conflict, while also not making it the whole story. Reality TV needs to normalize nuance. People of color are not a monolith; we can win competitions and we can also win the guy or the girl. If reality TV can offer this representation, it will be far more accessible. Here’s a suggestion for all the television networks out there: Maybe don’t let racists win your shows. You know, as a start.