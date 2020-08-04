Everything You Need To Know About Dale Moss, Clare Crawley’s Maybe-Fiancé

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that there’s a major amount of drama going on in the Bachelorette world. Now that we know that the rumor that The Bachelor season 23 finalist Tayshia Adams is replacing Clare Crawley as season 16's bachelorette, the other supposed speculation doesn't seem as far-fetched.
To get those who haven't been following up to speed: The new season began to film again in July after a COVID-19-mandated pause, and Crawley, her 42 age-appropriate suitors, as well as the the ABC crew were set to film the show while abiding by coronavirus safety protocols at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. But ever since this weekend, there has been talk that Crawley has already fallen for one of the contestants, Dale Moss, and wants to drop out of the show to focus on her relationship with him — hence the need for Adams.
It hasn't even been two weeks since the show started production, so if the rumors are true, Moss has to be one hell of a guy. Luckily, Moss has a pretty good digital footprint, as he is a former pro football athlete and involved in the entertainment world, so here's what we know about him so far.
Moss seems to do it all — he's is an athlete, TV host/personality, creative consultant, and philanthropist. According to his bio on the Special Olympics website, for which he is a global ambassador, 31-year-old Moss grew up in Brandon, South Dakota with his mother and three sisters. According to a 2015 interview, his father wasn't around much because, among other reasons, the conservative community he grew up in didn't approve of his parents' marriage. “My dad is black and my mom is white so we dealt with a lot of racial tension," said Moss. "My mom's side of the family disowned her for marrying a black man."
He received a full-ride to South Dakota State University to play basketball (a game he says he was taught by his mother, who played growing up). Moss had other offers, but his mother was diagnosed with liver failure, so he decided to stay close to home. After nearly losing her life, Moss' mother received a transplant, which, according to Moss, "opened my eyes and made me realize that there is more out there and God has a plan for all of us."
Despite only playing a year of football in college, the wide receiver signed as an undrafted free agent to the Green Bay Packers in 2012, and went on to play on the practice teams of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers, and the Chicago Bears.
Now, he's a model represented by Wilhelmina Models, which, according to Moss' website, has led him to have "the privilege of being featured in global campaign with top brands in fitness, fashion and lifestyle and I’m only getting started." He's also dabbled in producing and creative direction, having working with brands such as Under Armour, Hugo Boss, Express, and United Airlines. From 2018-2019, he hosted a podcast called The Game Plan With Dale Moss, where he interviewed professional athletes and individuals in the industry about their career paths.
His philanthropic pursuits include working with The Tiger Woods Foundation, Wounded Warriors Project, NFL Play 60, and other charities on top of as the Special Olympics. His global ambassador page reads that Moss' older sister, Amber Moss, sparked his involvement with the organization, as she has an intellectual disability and is physically disabled. She participated in Special Olympics in South Dakota, and Moss "remembers cheering his sister from the stands as a young child as she participated in track & field."
In terms of his dating life, there's speculation that he might be a divorcé, but other than that, it seems that he's mostly kept that side of his life under wraps — well, that is, unless the rumors that he and Crawley are an item are true. If so, the world is definitely going to be learning a lot more about him.