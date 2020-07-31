Selena Gomez Shares Her New Cottagecore Hideaway & Why She’s Been Off Social Media

You may have noticed that Selena Gomez has been pretty quiet on social media lately. And now, the multi-hyphenate has taken the time to explain why.
Gomez posted a video on Instagram explaining that she's been reluctant to share personal details and updates during the past few months given the social and political climate. "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you," Gomez said. "I just think at the beginning of this year with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be joyful or celebratory. It was really hard for me. I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority."
In June she gave over her Instagram platform (on which she has 184 million followers) to Black activists like Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza in order to bring awareness to the cause. She's generally kept the goings on of her personal day-to-day life at a minimum, and made space only for social and political causes as well as the occasional career update.
"I'm just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and just sending more love and kind of showing you some more of my personal stuff and what I've been doing," Gomez continued. "But thank you for being here and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon."
While she's been off social media, Gomez has certainly kept busy. Her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, is set to have its first launch soon, as well as a new cooking show on HBO Max called Selena + Chef.
She did take the time, however, to post a few polaroids of her 28th birthday celebration on Instagram, as well as share a photo of her sitting with a guitar in her new home — a sunlit room that has likely drawn the envy of many cottagecore enthusiasts with its serene vibes, white wood, and flowery wallpaper. So while Gomez is taking a step back, fans can rest easy knowing that it seems to be so that she can use her powers for good — which includes letting us live vicariously through her and her aspirational interiors.