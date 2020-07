The BLT month between two slices of summer bread, July sandwiches in some of this season's sweetest stuff; from long-weekend fireworks to healthy doses of vitamin D and a finally sunken into summer-at-home routine . So, August: before you hit us with whatever it is you've got in store, we're going to bid 29 adieus to the dog days of July — in the form of the top-bought items that shaped our shopping carts