At the end of the episode, Alex goes to the shed where Doni is hiding a pack of the genetically modified aurochs and finds monstrous creatures. He films the animals and releases the footage during Doni’s big “Field Day” for possible clients. It’s a damning confirmation of Doni’s many ethical sins. The situation is made even worse when we see the aurochs’ face — there is neon fluid branching out from its eye. This is the same signature symptom in every teenage Kissing Game disease case. Alex makes the causation explicit when he reveals his own symptoms — a similar series of neon streaks stretching from his mouth to his heart — in front of the Field Day visitors. While it is unclear how the village dwellers first picked up the disease from Doni’s aurochs, it seems possible they may have eaten the animal (what else are they consuming in the forest?).

