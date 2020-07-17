When you turn on Netflix this weekend, it’s likely you’ll see 13 Reasons Why alum Katherine Langford’s face staring back at you from the home screen. Langford’s buzzy new fantasy series Cursed — a feminist twist on the Arthurian legends — premieres on Friday, July 17, introducing the world to a new take on the iconic Lady of Lake. Expect many sword-heavy fight scenes and Medieval romances ahead.
However, Cursed isn’t the only exciting bit of Netflix content to debut this week. Instead — like last week — the streaming service is a veritable smorgasbord of bingeable TV shows and movies. Earlier this week, Netflix unleashed Fatal Affair, a madcap stalker thriller starring Nia Long and Omar Epps. Then there are two compelling reality shows (Skin Decision and Indian Matchmaking), one fascinating true crime docuseries (The Business of Drugs), and even a foreign language cheating drama to compliment Fatal Affair (Mexico's Dark Desire). For sexy teen show lovers, Netflix premiered Brazilian YA series and Euphoria soul sibling The Kissing Game today.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.
