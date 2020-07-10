Netflix premieres a new show or movie with a major celebrity nearly every week. Over July 4th weekend, it was The Baby-Sitters Club with Clueless great Alicia Silverstone. This week, however, a whopping three Netflix debuts boast serious A-list talent.
On Friday, July 10, viewers will get Down to Earth With Zac Efron, The Old Guard, and Stateless, all of which include very famous faces. As you can guess, sustainable travel show Down to Earth is led by High School Musical and The Greatest Showman prince Zac Efron. If you’ve seen a single promotional image for The Old Guard — a classic summer popcorn flick packed with immortal warriors — you know it stars Charlize Theron, one of our greatest modern action heroes (never forget Mad Max: Fury Road, or Atomic Blonde for that matter). Immigration drama Stateless comes from Cate Blanchett, who also appears in the limited series. Blanchett sings, dances, and placates her way through Stateless as a fictional self-help guru.
Elsewhere on Netflix this week you’ll find two heartwarming documentaries, a number of foreign-language TV shows, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.
